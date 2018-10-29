Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Stake Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $256,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 67.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $25.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Russell William Teubner sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $88,572.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

