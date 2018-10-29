SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SilverSun Technologies an industry rank of 186 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

Separately, Westpark Capital set a $7.00 price objective on SilverSun Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

NASDAQ SSNT opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.22. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.84.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. SilverSun Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverSun Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers associated training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverSun Technologies (SSNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.