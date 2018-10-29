Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $37.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.42. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

