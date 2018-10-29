Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLAB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

SLAB stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $75.89 and a one year high of $110.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sumit Sadana sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $525,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 707,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,423,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after acquiring an additional 75,633 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 157,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

