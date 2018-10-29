Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $23.64 on Monday. Silgan has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,262.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,139,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 45,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silgan news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 18,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $493,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 1,843 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $50,037.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,843 shares of company stock worth $707,037. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

