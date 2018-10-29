Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,853,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,308,000 after buying an additional 2,463,511 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,150,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $569,618,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,687,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $543,669,000 after buying an additional 323,005 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after buying an additional 794,924 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,894,065 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $274,655,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,785 shares of company stock worth $6,247,913 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $62.48 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

