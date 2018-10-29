Short Interest in SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) Increases By 69.6%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,621,006 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the September 28th total of 2,135,524 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,326 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $10.12 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SSR Mining by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SSR Mining by 2,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SSR Mining by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SSR Mining by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSRM shares. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.