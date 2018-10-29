Short Interest in Geron Co. (GERN) Declines By 43.2%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,423,209 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the September 28th total of 60,638,488 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,558,208 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

GERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research decreased their price target on Geron from $2.32 to $1.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Geron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.76.

In other news, EVP Stephen Rosenfield sold 1,362,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $6,143,747.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Spiegel sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,388,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Geron by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,980,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 181,526 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Geron by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 948,680 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geron by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Geron by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 319,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.52 on Monday. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Geron had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 3,232.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

