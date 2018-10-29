Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for C&C Group (CCR)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of C&C Group (LON:CCR) in a research report report published on Thursday.

LON CCR opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.71 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

