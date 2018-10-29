SHIELD (XSH) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $3.03 million and $3,640.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.03118496 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.22 or 0.06608021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00778634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.01608257 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00143782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.01822812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00419070 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

