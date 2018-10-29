Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 295.18% and a net margin of 74.14%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.