Shekel One Day Volume Reaches $77.00 (JEW)

Shekel (CURRENCY:JEW) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Shekel has a total market capitalization of $81,590.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of Shekel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shekel has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shekel coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036602 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 112.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel Profile

JEW is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Shekel’s total supply is 123,551,554 coins. Shekel’s official Twitter account is @shekel_coin . Shekel’s official website is shekel.io

Buying and Selling Shekel

Shekel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shekel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shekel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shekel using one of the exchanges listed above.

