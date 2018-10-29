Shah Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI)

Shah Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,182,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91,142 shares during the quarter. Vitamin Shoppe makes up 18.7% of Shah Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned 17.39% of Vitamin Shoppe worth $41,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the second quarter worth $7,991,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the second quarter worth $730,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe during the second quarter worth $274,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 83.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 49.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,624,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

VSI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $182.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.76. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Guillermo Marmol acquired 8,900 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,659.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,500 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitamin Shoppe in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

