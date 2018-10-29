Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 8,600 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $172,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 69.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $115.53 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $600.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

