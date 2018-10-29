Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,768,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,836,000 after buying an additional 4,616,478 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,903,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 928,019 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trex by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,855,000 after purchasing an additional 969,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trex by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 609,638 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Paul Gerhard sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $249,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,493. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $60.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 2.39. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $43.01 and a 1 year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

