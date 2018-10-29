Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in SM Energy Co (SM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,814 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM opened at $25.32 on Monday. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.03.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 25th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SM shares. Scotiabank upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SM Energy to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the Midland Basin and the Eagle Ford shale in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 468.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 919 net productive oil wells and 489 net productive gas wells.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.