Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Position in GreenSky Inc (GSKY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,912,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,920,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,125,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GreenSky in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Nigel W. Morris bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $980,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

GreenSky stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. GreenSky Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

