Service Co. International (SCI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.77-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

SCI traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,436. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $8,301,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,450.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 32,150 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 845,985 shares of company stock valued at $33,859,909 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

