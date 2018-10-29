Service Co. International (SCI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.77-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.85. Service Co. International also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $1.77-1.85 EPS.

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,436. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $5,519,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,738.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Williams sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $309,639.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,985 shares of company stock worth $33,859,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

