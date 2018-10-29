Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $4.75 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is one of the leading semiconductor foundries in the world and the largest and most advanced foundry in Mainland China, providing integrated circuit manufacturing service at 0.35 micron to 65 nanometer and finer line technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, SMIC has a 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility (fab) and three 200 mm wafer fabs in its Shanghai mega-fab, two 300 mm wafer fabs in its Beijing mega-fab, a 200 mm wafer fab in Tianjin, and an in-house assembly and testing facility in Chengdu. SMIC also has customer service and marketing offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, and a representative office in Hong Kong. In addition, SMIC manages and operates a 200 mm wafer fab in Chengdu owned by Cension Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation and a 300 mm wafer fab under construction in Wuhan owned by Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of SMI opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.01. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE:SMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $890.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.14 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMI. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l by 17.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others.

