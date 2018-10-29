Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 814 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 729.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,836,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,703,000 after buying an additional 1,615,337 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,290,000 after buying an additional 987,698 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Triple Frond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $41,724,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,487,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,890,000 after buying an additional 361,670 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $113.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.36 and a 1 year high of $122.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 26.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $365,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,331.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $360,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 945 shares of company stock worth $112,226 and sold 377,684 shares worth $44,289,589. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

