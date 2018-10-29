Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) in a research note released on Friday. HC Wainwright currently has a $98.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“We reach a price target of $98 after adjusting new corporate tax rate, cash, and other program updates. The price target is based on a sum-of-parts NPV-DCF ($58.7 HL + $3.52 relapsed sALCL+ $11.8 frontline PTCL + $20.7 platform Seattle Genetics Inc. October 26, 2018 H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO. EQUITY RESEARCH 2+ $3.1 cash). Key risks to achievement of our target price include trial failures, safety issues, regulatory delays, competition, and dilutive financing.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price objective on Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.77.

SGEN opened at $55.30 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.75 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. On average, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $384,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $1,559,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,310,137. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at $223,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.