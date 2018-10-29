Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Seattle Genetics to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seattle Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cann reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.77.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $55.30 on Friday. Seattle Genetics has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $84.37.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 20.21% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $169.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Seattle Genetics will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 25,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $1,893,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,782 shares of company stock worth $10,310,137 over the last ninety days. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 9.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,779,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,212,000 after acquiring an additional 736,621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 14.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at about $388,000.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

