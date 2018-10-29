Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for Union Pacific in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $7.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $142.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $115.16 and a 12 month high of $165.63.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total transaction of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,542.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 77,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,035,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,130,275,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,554,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,853,000 after buying an additional 791,990 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 76.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

