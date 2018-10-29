Seal Network Price Hits $0.0030 (SEAL)

Seal Network (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Seal Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Seal Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seal Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seal Network has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00148729 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00244530 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $624.06 or 0.09844143 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Seal Network

Seal Network’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,000,000 tokens. Seal Network’s official message board is medium.com/sealnetwork . Seal Network’s official Twitter account is @seal_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seal Network is seal.network . The Reddit community for Seal Network is /r/Seal_Network

Seal Network Token Trading

Seal Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX.

