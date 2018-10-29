Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,565 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELY. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $135,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth $173,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter worth $211,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 348.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $227,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point set a $20.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 70,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,700. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Callaway Golf Co has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.83 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 21,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $473,214.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,448.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.