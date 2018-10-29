Scor Se (SCRYY) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Scor in a research note issued on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

SCRYY stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. Scor has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Scor had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

