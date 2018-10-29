Scientific Games (SGMS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.30

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 81654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGMS shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,552,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,793,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Cottle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $332,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,779.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,700. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Scientific Games by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 256.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,411 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 816.8% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 98,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.