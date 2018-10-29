Schneider Electric (SU) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SU. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. BNP Paribas set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.87 ($91.71).

EPA SU opened at €72.30 ($84.07) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Industrial Automation, and Secure Power. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

