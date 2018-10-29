SCANA Co. (SCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

SCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Get SCANA alerts:

NYSE SCG traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,858. SCANA has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that SCANA will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.1237 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in SCANA by 258.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SCANA during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SCANA during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About SCANA

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.