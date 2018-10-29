Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 34,939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,939 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,411,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,268,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,614,000 after buying an additional 3,006,615 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 140,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 334.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 35,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $133,000.

SPMD opened at $32.04 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

