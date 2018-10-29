Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 112.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 78,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Sempra Energy to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $112.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $100.49 and a 52-week high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.