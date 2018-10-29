Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.9% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 40,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $482,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $133.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $130.77 and a 52-week high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $155.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Deere & Company to a “$139.21” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

