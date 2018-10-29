Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $5,078,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,632,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $153,370,000 after purchasing an additional 72,380 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 286.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $213,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,122 shares during the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 807,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $76,290,996.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,181,612.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 594,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $58,417,238.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,250,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,199,130 shares of company stock valued at $976,228,654 over the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.16.

Shares of WMT opened at $98.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $293.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

