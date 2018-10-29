Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 14th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$16.53 on Monday. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$14.60 and a 12-month high of C$20.95.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$64.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.15 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.58%.

In other news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total transaction of C$41,680.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.79, for a total transaction of C$98,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $245,445.

SIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

