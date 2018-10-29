Sanmina (SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-$0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.875-$1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.68-0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.98. 300,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,858. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.62 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Sanmina had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanmina will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

