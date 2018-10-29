Sanders Capital LLC Sells 69,900 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389,023 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 1.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $294,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,103,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 790.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $338,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $134,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,057,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $413,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. 341,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Santander upgraded BP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

