Sanders Capital LLC Sells 316,530 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sanders Capital LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,530 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 59,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,787. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $58.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This is an increase from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.