Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,861,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 98,478 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.04% of Sabre worth $74,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 446,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 106,597 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 38,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sabre by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,050,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 156,916 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of SABR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 205,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.40 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,427,216 shares of company stock valued at $406,162,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

