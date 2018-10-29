Ryder System (R) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.90.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Ryder System has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $90.26. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.01). Ryder System had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.68%.

In other news, insider John J. Diez sold 6,520 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $517,948.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 20,103 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.15, for a total value of $1,550,946.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,240,748. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 19.4% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as ancillary maintenance and fleet support services.

