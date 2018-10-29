Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,019 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $89,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $845,763,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Philip Morris International by 48.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,212,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Philip Morris International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,738,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386,487 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,884.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,877,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $99.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Societe Generale set a $95.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.08.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.