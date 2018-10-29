Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in CGI (GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CGI were worth $54,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,130,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,828,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,489,000 after purchasing an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,860,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,845,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,042,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,446,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,525,000 after purchasing an additional 156,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. CGI has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GIB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

CGI Group Inc provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada and internationally. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company offers application development, integration, and maintenance services; technology infrastructure management services; and business process services, such as collections and payroll management.

