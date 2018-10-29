RPC, Inc. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.91 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). RPC had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $439.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RES. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RPC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised RPC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $13.00 price objective on RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Shares of RES stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. RPC has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RPC by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,748,000 after purchasing an additional 105,394 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,648,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,446,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,938,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after acquiring an additional 288,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 133,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

