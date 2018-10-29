Royce Micro Capital Trust (RMT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.47

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.47 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 1800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $187,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 20.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the third quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust (NYSE:RMT)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

