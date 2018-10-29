Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Stake Raised by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4,206.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,383 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Allianz Life Insurance Co. of North America purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $103.07 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $101.20 and a 12-month high of $135.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

