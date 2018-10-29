Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RBS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Shore Capital raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311 ($4.06).

LON:RBS opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.99) on Monday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of GBX 221.80 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 304.20 ($3.97).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

