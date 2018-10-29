Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.41.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,530 shares of company stock worth $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 64.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after buying an additional 137,657 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

