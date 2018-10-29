Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Tractor Supply (TSCO) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.41.
Tractor Supply stock opened at $90.84 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $56.27 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.
In related news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $1,894,423.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 25,252 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,263,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,530 shares of company stock worth $18,348,570. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 64.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 349,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after buying an additional 137,657 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
