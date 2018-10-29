Rosenblatt Securities Analysts Give Shopify (SHOP) a $190.00 Price Target

Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price target on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.59.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $132.95 on Friday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 643.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 839.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

