Rosehill Resources (ROSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Ifs Securities

Investment analysts at Ifs Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROSE. ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosehill Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Shares of ROSE traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 61,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,713. Rosehill Resources has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $181.74 million, a PE ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.57. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%. The company had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.45 million. Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rosehill Resources news, CFO Robert Craig Owen acquired 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $53,570.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry Quarls acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares in the company, valued at $419,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 44,340 shares of company stock valued at $276,050 and sold 112,803 shares valued at $957,644. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Rosehill Resources by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

