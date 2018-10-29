Rolls-Royce (RR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,259

Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,266 ($16.54) to GBX 1,259 ($16.45) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RR. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.77) target price (up from GBX 1,090 ($14.24)) on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Rolls-Royce from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rolls-Royce to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 965 ($12.61) to GBX 840 ($10.98) in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 969.45 ($12.67).

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 857 ($11.20) on Monday. Rolls-Royce has a 52-week low of GBX 733.50 ($9.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 994.50 ($12.99).

In other Rolls-Royce news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.26) per share, with a total value of £981.90 ($1,283.03). Also, insider Nicholas (Nick) Luff bought 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,092 ($14.27) per share, for a total transaction of £87,906 ($114,864.76). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,769 shares of company stock worth $9,492,085.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, an engineering company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells power and propulsion systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Civil Aerospace segment provides aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as aftermarket services.

